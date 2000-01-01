First Au Ltd (ASX:FAU)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FAU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FAU
- Market CapAUD2.690m
- SymbolASX:FAU
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINAU0000015414
Company Profile
First Au Ltd, formerly Public Holdings (Australia) Ltd is engaged in the investment of funds in the medium and short-term money markets and listed securities.