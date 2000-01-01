Company Profile

First Bancorp Inc is a Damariscotta-based bank holding company providing a range of retail and commercial banking services including deposit accounts and consumer, commercial and mortgage loans. The company provides investment management and private banking services through an operating division of the bank. Its revenues are generally derived from dividends paid to the company by the bank.