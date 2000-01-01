First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP)
- Market Cap$978.110m
- SymbolNYSE:FBP
- IndustryFinancial Services
- ISINPR3186727065
Company Profile
First BanCorp is a financial holding company. The company's operating segment includes Commercial and Corporate Banking; Mortgage Banking; Consumer (Retail) Banking; Treasury and Investments; United States Operations; and Virgin Islands Operations. It generates maximum revenue from the Consumer (Retail) Banking segment. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment consists of the Corporation's consumer lending and deposit-taking activities conducted mainly through its branch network and loan centers. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Puerto Rico.First BanCorp is a financial holding company. Its operating segments include Commercial and Corporate Banking; Consumer (Retail) Banking; Mortgage Banking; Treasury and Investments; United States Operations; and Virgin Islands Operations.