First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FRBA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FRBA
- Market Cap$233.640m
- SymbolNASDAQ:FRBA
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS31931U1025
Company Profile
First Bank provides its customers with a variety of financial services targeting all segments of the retail and corporate market, in addition to Fund Management, Brokerage, Leasing, Property Management businesses and Private Banking.