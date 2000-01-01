First Bauxite Corp (TSX:FBX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FBX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FBX
- Market CapCAD17.500m
- SymbolTSX:FBX
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINCA31932K1030
Company Profile
First Bauxite Corp is a natural resource company engaged in the exploration and development of bauxite deposits in Guyana, South America. The company operates one business segment, the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties.