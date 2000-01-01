First Bauxite Corp (TSX:FBX)

North American company
Company Info - FBX

  • Market CapCAD17.500m
  • SymbolTSX:FBX
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINCA31932K1030

Company Profile

First Bauxite Corp is a natural resource company engaged in the exploration and development of bauxite deposits in Guyana, South America. The company operates one business segment, the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties.

