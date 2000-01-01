Company Profile

First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company, whose subsidiaries provides retail and commercial banking services, remittance processing, and offers financial products and services with banking centers in Illinois, Missouri, Florida, and Indiana. The company's operations are managed through three operating segments consisting of Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The banking segment generates a vast majority of its revenue.