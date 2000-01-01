Company Profile

First Capital Inc is the savings and loan holding company of First Harrison Bank. Through its subsidiary, it operates as a federally-chartered savings bank which provides banking services to individuals and business customers across locations in America. The bank offers various loans which include residential loans, construction loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans. It also provides consumer loans such as home equity and second mortgage loans, and automobile and truck loans.