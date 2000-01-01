First Capital SpA (MTA:FIC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FIC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FIC
- Market Cap€30.600m
- SymbolMTA:FIC
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINIT0005252736
Company Profile
First Capital SpA is the first Italian operator specialized in on Private Investments in Public Equity and focuses on the market of the Small and Mid Caps listed.