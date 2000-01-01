First Citizens BancShares Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FCNCA)
- Market Cap$3.216bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:FCNCA
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS31946M1036
First Citizens BancShares Inc is the bank holding company of First Citizens Bank & Trust Company. FCB was founded as the Bank of Smithfield in North Carolina and has expanded through both de novo branching and acquisitions. FCB currently operates in nearly half of the continental United States, but principally takes deposits in the Carolinas. The bank's operations have historically been influenced by the Holding family, which has traditionally held executive and director positions, as well as controlling a large percentage of its outstanding stock. FCB provides a wide range of retail and commercial banking services, including traditional lending and deposit-taking, as well as trust and wealth management. FCB's main source of revenue is net interest income.First Citizens BancShares Inc (DE) is a part of the financial sector in the United States. FCB provides a wide range of retail and commercial banking services, including traditional lending and deposit-taking.