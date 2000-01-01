First Cobalt Corp Chess Depository Interest (ASX:FCC)

APAC company
Market Info - FCC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FCC

  • Market CapAUD61.040m
  • SymbolASX:FCC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000FCC4

Company Profile

First Cobalt Corp is in the business of acquisition and exploration of resource properties. Its properties comprise of Silver Centre Ontario interest and the Central African Copperbelt in Katanga.

