First Cobalt Corp (TSX:FCC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FCC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FCC

  • Market CapCAD50.250m
  • SymbolTSX:FCC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA3197021064

Company Profile

First Cobalt Corp is in the business of acquisition and exploration of resource properties. Its properties comprise of Silver Centre Ontario interest and the Central African Copperbelt in Katanga.

Latest FCC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .