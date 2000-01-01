Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp functions in the financial services sector in the United States. Operating through its subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank, it offers a range of consumer and commercial banking services such as personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit and various kinds of loans. It also provides trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products through the Bank. The company earns the majority of its revenue through net interest income.First Commonwealth Financial Corp provides banking services through the First Commonwealth Bank. It entails commercial and consumer banking products such as personal checking accounts, loans, wealth management and insurance.