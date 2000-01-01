First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FCBC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FCBC

  • Market Cap$525.530m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:FCBC
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorBanks - Regional
  • Currency
  • ISINUS31983A1034

Company Profile

First Community Bankshares Inc is a financial holding company that provides commercial banking products and services. The company is engaged in providing demand deposit accounts, savings, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products. The revenue of the company mainly derives from interest, fees, and commission.First Community Bancshares Inc is a financial holding company. It provides commercial banking products and services through First Community Bank including demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, loans and other lines of credit.

Latest FCBC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .