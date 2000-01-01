First Credit Finance Group Ltd (SEHK:8215)
- Market CapHKD391.910m
- SymbolSEHK:8215
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCredit Services
- Currency
- ISINBMG3467U1229
First Credit Finance Group Ltd is an investment holding company. It is principally engaged in money lending business solely in Hong Kong through the provision of both secured and unsecured loans to its customers.