First Derivatives PLC is engaged in the provision of a range of software and consulting services, particularly to finance technology and energy institutions. Its segments include Consulting activities that involve providing services to capital markets, and Software activities, which includes the license of intellectual property and related services. Geographically it is spread across the market of the UK, Europe, North America, and Australasia and derives the majority of revenue through the Software segment.