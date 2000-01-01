Company Profile

First Derivatives PLC is engaged in the provision of a range of software and consulting services, particularly to finance technology and energy institutions. Its segments include Consulting activities, which include services to Capital Markets, and Software activities, which include the license of intellectual property and related services. Geographically it is spread the across the market of Europe, America, Australasia and internationally and derives the majority of revenue through Software segment.