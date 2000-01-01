First Energy Metals Ltd (TSX:FE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FE
- Market CapCAD2.640m
- SymbolTSX:FE
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINCA32016U2074
Company Profile
First Energy Metals Ltd is engaged in the early stage exploration properties in Canada. The company's projects include Kaslo Property, British Columbia and Kootenay Lithium Property, British Columbia.