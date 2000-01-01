First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

North American company
Company Info - FFBC

  • Market Cap$1.407bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:FFBC
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS3202091092

Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp is a mid-sized, regional bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, and provides banking and financial services product through four lines of business: Commercial and Private Banking, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance. First Financial utilizes a community banking business model and serves a combination of metropolitan and non-metropolitan markets through full-service banking centers primarily in Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky. The primary component of its loan portfolio is commercial real estate loans, followed by commercial and industrial loans. A majority of First Financial's net revenue is net interest income.First Financial Bancorp operates in the financial services sector. As a banking company, it conducts retail and commercial banking and commercial finance operations. It mainly caters to real estate sector with real estate loans.

Latest FFBC news

