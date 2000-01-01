Company Profile

First Financial Corp operates as a financial holding company, which is engaged in the provision of financial services in the United States. It offers a wide variety of financial services including commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services and insurance services through its subsidiaries. The company's primary source of revenue is derived from loans to customers and investment activities.First Financial Corp is a financial holding company. It offers financial services such as commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services and depositor services through its subsidiaries.