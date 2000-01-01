First Financial Northwest Inc (NASDAQ:FFNW)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FFNW

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FFNW

  • Market Cap$154.650m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:FFNW
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS32022K1025

Company Profile

First Financial Northwest Inc is a bank holding company for First Savings Bank Northwest. The bank's business consists of attracting deposits from the public and utilizing these funds commercial real estate, construction, business and consumer loans.

Latest FFNW news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .