First Financial Northwest Inc (NASDAQ:FFNW)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FFNW
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FFNW
- Market Cap$154.650m
- SymbolNASDAQ:FFNW
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS32022K1025
Company Profile
First Financial Northwest Inc is a bank holding company for First Savings Bank Northwest. The bank's business consists of attracting deposits from the public and utilizing these funds commercial real estate, construction, business and consumer loans.