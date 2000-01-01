First Graphene Ltd (ASX:FGR)
- Market CapAUD66.460m
- SymbolASX:FGR
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000FGR3
First Graphene Ltd is an advanced materials company. It is the producer of graphene which is exfoliated from high grade, crystalline Sri Lankan graphite.