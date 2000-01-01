First Growth Holdings Ltd (TSX:FGH)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FGH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FGH
- Market CapCAD0.000m
- SymbolTSX:FGH
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorBeverages - Wineries & Distilleries
- Currency
- ISINCA3204301012
Company Profile
First Growth Holdings Ltd is primarily in the business of distribution, marketing, and sale of grape wine products. The company has two geographic segments: Canadian operations and China operation.