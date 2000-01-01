First Helium Inc (TSX:HELI)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HELI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HELI

  • Market CapCAD0.000m
  • SymbolTSX:HELI
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
  • Currency
  • ISINCA32050C1059

Company Profile

First Helium Inc is engaged in acquiring, exploring, evaluating and developing helium property interests in Alberta, Canada. Its principal asset is the Worsley Property located in Alberta.

Latest HELI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .