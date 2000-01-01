First Horizon Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:FHN)

North American company
Market Info - FHN

Company Info - FHN

  • Market Cap$8.405bn
  • SymbolNYSE:FHN
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorBanks - Regional
  • Currency
  • ISINUS3205171057

Company Profile

First Horizon Corp is the parent company of First Tennessee Bank, a prominent regional bank with about 200 branches around Tennessee. The regional bank is responsible for roughly 65% of its revenue, while capital markets make a 25% contribution. The remainder is split between the firm's non-strategic (wind-down) and corporate operations. First Horizon concentrates on offering a variety of banking products mainly in its home state, where it has the second- largest deposit franchise with a 13% deposit market share.First Horizon National Corp is engaged in providing financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to consumer and commercial customers.

