Company Profile

First Horizon National Corp is the parent company of First Tennessee Bank, a prominent regional bank with about 200 branches around Tennessee. The regional bank is responsible for roughly 65% of its revenue, while capital markets make a 25% contribution. The remainder is split between the firm's non-strategic (wind-down) and corporate operations. First Horizon concentrates on offering a variety of banking products mainly in its home state, where it has the second- largest deposit franchise with a 13% deposit market share.First Horizon National Corp is engaged in providing financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to consumer and commercial customers.