First Hydrogen Corp Ordinary Shares (TSX:FHYD) Share Price

Loading...

Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Prev. Close / Mkt. Open - / - Volume - 52w Low / High - / - Market Cap - P/E Ratio - Div. Yield -

Company Profile First Hydrogen Corp is a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission, long-range hydrogen-powered utility vehicles in the UK, EU, and North America. Symbol TSX:FHYD ISIN CA32057N1042 Currency CAD

Loading... Loading Comparison