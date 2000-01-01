Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in acquiring, owning, and managing industrial real estate throughout the U.S. First Industrial's real estate portfolio is primarily comprised of light industrial properties, which are split between industrial and office space, and bulk warehouse properties generally located in business parks near transportation hubs. While light industrial buildings represent the largest share of First Industrial's holdings, bulk warehouses make up most of its portfolio's square footage. The company derives the vast majority of its revenue from rental income tied to medium-term leases. First Industrial's customers include manufacturing, retail, wholesale trade, distribution, and professional services companies.First Industrial Realty Trust Inc is a self-administered and fully integrated real estate company. It owns and operates industrial real estate and provides a supply chain solutions to multinational corporations and regional customers.