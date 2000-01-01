First Internet Bancorp Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:INBK)
Company Profile
First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it provides commercial real estate (CRE) lending, including nationwide single tenant lease financing and commercial and industrial (C&I) lending, including business banking/treasury management services. The company offers its products and services through the internet and does not have any branches. With operations organized into a single segment called the Commercial Banking segment, it also provides retail banking services.First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. It offers Residential Mortgage, Consumer, Commercial Real Estate & Commercial and Industrial Lending.