First Interstate BancSystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FIBK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FIBK
- Market Cap$2.771bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:FIBK
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS32055Y2019
Company Profile
First Interstate BancSystem Inc is a financial and bank holding company. It delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities.