First Majestic Silver Corp (TSE:FR)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FR
- Market CapCAD1.832bn
- SymbolTSE:FR
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSilver
- Currency
- ISINCA32076V1031
Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp is a mining company focused on silver production. Its primary product is silver and other metals produced as part of the extraction process, such as gold, lead, and zinc, are considered as by-products. The company owns a few producing mines including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, the La Encantada Silver Mine, the San Martin Silver Mine, the Del Toro Silver Mine and the La Parrilla Silver Mine.First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver projects in Mexico.