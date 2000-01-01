Company Profile

First Merchants Corp through its subsidiaries provides its customers with financial services delivered locally by bankers. It offers personal banking, business banking, real estate mortgage lending, cash management services, brokerage, wealth management, and insurance. The company reports in only one segment that is community banking.First Merchants Corp through its subsidiaries provides its customers with financial services delivered locally by bankers. It offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, cash management services, wealth management and insurance.