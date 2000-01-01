First Midwest Bancorp Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:FMBI)
- Market Cap$2.034bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:FMBI
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorBanks - Regional
- Currency
- ISINUS3208671046
Company Profile
Based in Itasca, Ill., First Midwest is a community bank that specializes in commercial lending to small businesses in the Chicago metropolitan area. The bank has over $12 billion in assets and $10 billion in deposits. Its offers various loans which include Commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans constitute about 40%, 33%, and 18% of its loan book, respectively.First Midwest Bancorp Inc provides a broad range of commercial, retail, treasury, and wealth management products and services, to commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.