Company Profile

Based in Itasca, Ill., First Midwest is a community bank that specializes in commercial lending to small businesses in the Chicago metropolitan area. The bank has over $12 billion in assets and $10 billion in deposits. Its offers various loans which include Commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans constitute about 40%, 33%, and 18% of its loan book, respectively.First Midwest Bancorp Inc provides a broad range of commercial, retail, treasury, and wealth management products and services, to commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.