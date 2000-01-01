First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FNWB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FNWB

  • Market Cap$192.680m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:FNWB
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS3358341077

Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp is a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association. The Company is engaged in the business of attracting deposits and providing lending services to the communities it serves.

Latest FNWB news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .