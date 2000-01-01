First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FNWB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FNWB
- Market Cap$192.680m
- SymbolNASDAQ:FNWB
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS3358341077
Company Profile
First Northwest Bancorp is a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association. The Company is engaged in the business of attracting deposits and providing lending services to the communities it serves.