Company Profile

First Pacific Co Ltd is an investment management company. The company aims to achieve capital appreciation and dividend for its investors through investment across various sectors. Its portfolio comprises telecommunications, consumer food products, infrastructure, and natural resources segment. The company generates maximum revenue from the consumer food products segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Indonesia.First Pacific company Ltd is an investment management company. Its business involves investing across various sectors such as telecommunications and consumer food products businesses to provide its investors with returns and capital growth.