First Pacific Co Ltd is an investment management company based in Hong Kong. It aims to achieve capital appreciation and dividend for its investors through investment across various sectors. Its portfolio comprises of telecommunications businesses, consumer food products businesses, infrastructure businesses and natural resources businesses located across Asia-Pacific. The company follows certain strategies to accomplish its business objectives, which include; identification of undervalued assets with potential, managing investments by setting strategic direction and raising standards to global levels.