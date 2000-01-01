Company Profile

First Property Group PLC is a property fund manager and investor with operations in the United Kingdom and Central Europe mainly in Poland. The company is organized into three segments including Property Fund Management, Group Properties, and other co-investment, and Group Fund properties FOP. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Group Properties segment. The Group Properties segment comprises the revenues and profits from the company's trading in its properties including rental and service charge income from the properties owned by the company.First Property Group PLC is engaged in the provision of property fund management services. It is organized into three segments including Property fund management, Group properties, and other co-investment, and Group fund properties FOP.