Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd is a diversified mining company is engaged in the production of copper, nickel, gold, zinc, and acid, and related activities including exploration and development. It has operating mines located in Zambia, Finland, Turkey, Spain, and Mauritania.First Quantum Minerals Ltd engaged in exploration, development, operation, and acquisition of mining projects or companies with interest in mining activity. It produces copper in concentrate, copper anode, copper cathode, gold, zinc, and pyrite.