First Resources Ltd (SGX:EB5)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - EB5

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EB5

  • Market CapSGD2.994bn
  • SymbolSGX:EB5
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorFarm Products
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1W35938974

Company Profile

First Resources Ltd is a palm oil producer in the Asia-Pacific. It is engaged in the cultivation and harvesting of oil palms, and processing of fresh fruit bunches into crude palm oil for local and palm kernel.

Latest EB5 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .