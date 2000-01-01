First Sensor AG (XETRA:SIS)
Company Info - SIS
- Market Cap€389.210m
- SymbolXETRA:SIS
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductor Equipment & Materials
- Currency
- ISINDE0007201907
Company Profile
First Sensor AG is a Germany-based company. It operates in the sensor production and microsystems technology industries. The company's business focuses mainly on the development, manufacture, and distribution of customer-specific optical and non-optical semiconductor sensors and sensor systems. It also develops and manufactures customized hybrid circuits and products for microsystem engineering and advanced packaging. Its product portfolio consists of optical sensors, radiation sensors, pressure sensors, level sensors, flow sensors, inertial sensors, cameras, and other products. The company receives maximum revenue from DACH countries.First Sensor AG and its subsidiaries operates in the sensor production and microsystems technology industries. Its focuses on the development, manufacture & distribution of customer specific optical & non-optical semiconductor sensors.