First Ship Lease Trust (SGX:D8DU)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - D8DU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - D8DU

  • Market CapSGD106.080m
  • SymbolSGX:D8DU
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1U66934613

Company Profile

First Ship Lease Trust is a Singapore-based business trust which owns a fleet of vessels that are chartered or leased across shipping sub-sectors. The company receives rentals from fixed-rate bareboat charters.

Latest D8DU news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .