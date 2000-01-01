First Ship Lease Trust (SGX:D8DU)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - D8DU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - D8DU
- Market CapSGD106.080m
- SymbolSGX:D8DU
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINSG1U66934613
Company Profile
First Ship Lease Trust is a Singapore-based business trust which owns a fleet of vessels that are chartered or leased across shipping sub-sectors. The company receives rentals from fixed-rate bareboat charters.