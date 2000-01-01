First Solar Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:FSLR)

North American company
Market Info - FSLR

Company Info - FSLR

  • Market Cap$10.322bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:FSLR
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSolar
  • ISINUS3364331070

Company Profile

First Solar designs and manufactures photovoltaic solar modules and develops, designs, and constructs utility-scale solar systems using the company’s modules. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world’s largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, and Ohio.First Solar Inc is a provider of solar energy solutions. It designs, manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin-film semiconductor technology. It also manufactures crystalline silicon solar modules.

