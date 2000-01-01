First Sponsor Group Ltd (SGX:ADN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ADN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ADN
- Market CapSGD1.074bn
- SymbolSGX:ADN
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG3488W1078
Company Profile
First Sponsor Group Ltd is a developer and owner of residential and commercial properties in the PRC. It is engaged in property development and sales, property investment, hotel ownership and operations and provision of property financing services.