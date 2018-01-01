First Tin (LSE:1SN) Share Price

1SN
First Tin
UK company
Basic Material
Other Industrial Metals & Mining
Company Profile
First Tin PLC is engaged in developing advanced hard rock tin projects in Germany & Australia with an ambition to follow these streams of the critical mineral into the electric vehicle, renewable energy, and semiconductor supply chain. The company's projects include Tellerhauser Project, Taronga Project, Gottesberg Project, and Auersberg Project.
LSE:1SN
GB00BNR45554
GBX
