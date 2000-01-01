First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FUSB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FUSB
- Market Cap$65.890m
- SymbolNASDAQ:FUSB
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS33744V1035
Company Profile
First US Bancshares Inc, formerly United Security Bancshares Inc operates as the holding company for First United Security Bank, which provides commercial banking business and banking services in Alabama and Mississippi.