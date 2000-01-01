First Vanadium Corp (TSX:FVAN)

North American company
Market Info - FVAN

Company Info - FVAN

  • Market CapCAD12.090m
  • SymbolTSX:FVAN
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA33745F1071

Company Profile

Cornerstone Metals Inc is a Canadian exploration company which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company’s exploration projects include Carlin Vanadium Properties and West Jerome properties.

