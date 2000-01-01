Company Profile

FirstEnergy is one of the largest investor-owned utilities in the United States with 10 distribution utilities serving 6 million customers in six mid-Atlantic and Midwestern states. FirstEnergy also owns and operates one of the nation's largest transmission systems with more than 24,500 miles of lines.FirstEnergy Corp is a diversified energy company. It is involved in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates in segments such as Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and CES.