Company Profile

FirstGroup PLC is a passenger transportation company domiciled in the United Kingdom. The company organises itself into segments: First student, First transit, Greyhound, First bus, and First rail. First student, operates a fleet of yellow school buses in the United States. First transit manages and contracts public transport services in North America. The Greyhound segment operates intercity coaches in the United States and Canada. First bus operates buses in the United Kingdom. First rail operates passenger trains in the United Kingdom. The company derives the majority of revenue from the United States, followed by domestic operations.