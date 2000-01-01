Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc (NASDAQ:SVVC)
Company Info - SVVC
- Market Cap$45.800m
- SymbolNASDAQ:SVVC
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINUS33766Y1001
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek long-term growth of capital by seeking capital gains on equity and equity-related investments.