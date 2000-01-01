Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc (NASDAQ:SVVC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SVVC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SVVC

  • Market Cap$45.800m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:SVVC
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINUS33766Y1001

Company Profile

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek long-term growth of capital by seeking capital gains on equity and equity-related investments.

Latest SVVC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .