Company Profile

Fiserv is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing, for U.S. banks and credit unions, with a focus on small and midsize banks. Through the merger with First Data in 2019, Fiserv now provides payment processing services for merchants. In 2019, a little over 10% of the company’s revenue was generated internationally.Fiserv Inc is a business solutions provider. Its service offering primarily includes electronic processing services.